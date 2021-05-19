Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Telos (TLS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Telos (NASDAQ: TLS):

5/18/2021 – Telos had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/6/2021 – Telos was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Telos Corporation is a provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the security-conscious organizations. Telos Corporation is based in ASHBURN, Va. “

5/5/2021 – Telos was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Telos Corporation is a provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the security-conscious organizations. Telos Corporation is based in ASHBURN, Va. “

4/30/2021 – Telos was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Telos Corporation is a provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the security-conscious organizations. Telos Corporation is based in ASHBURN, Va. “

4/28/2021 – Telos was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Telos Corporation is a provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the security-conscious organizations. Telos Corporation is based in ASHBURN, Va. “

4/22/2021 – Telos was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Telos Corporation is a provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the security-conscious organizations. Telos Corporation is based in ASHBURN, Va. “

4/8/2021 – Telos was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Telos Corporation is a provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the security-conscious organizations. Telos Corporation is based in ASHBURN, Va. “

4/3/2021 – Telos was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Telos Corporation is a provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the security-conscious organizations. Telos Corporation is based in ASHBURN, Va. “

4/1/2021 – Telos had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $45.00 to $47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Telos had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Telos had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $33.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Telos had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $24.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Telos had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $45.00 to $47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Telos had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $30.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Telos had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Telos had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLS opened at $29.66 on Wednesday. Telos Co. has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $41.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.02.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $44.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.65 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Telos Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brendan D. Malloy sold 459,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $15,149,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 211,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,969,534. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 102,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $3,375,405.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,046,628 shares of company stock valued at $100,538,724 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Telos by 73.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 63,529 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Telos in the 1st quarter valued at $943,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Telos by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 339,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,891,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Telos by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Telos by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

