Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for MediPharm Labs (LABS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of MediPharm Labs (TSE: LABS) recently:

5/19/2021 – MediPharm Labs had its price target lowered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$1.25 to C$1.00.

5/19/2021 – MediPharm Labs had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$0.60 to C$0.50.

5/18/2021 – MediPharm Labs had its price target raised by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$1.00 to C$1.25. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – MediPharm Labs had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.00 to C$0.75. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – MediPharm Labs had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$0.50 to C$0.60. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – MediPharm Labs had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.75 to C$1.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – MediPharm Labs had its price target lowered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$2.00 to C$1.25. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

LABS stock remained flat at $C$0.41 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 532,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,783. MediPharm Labs Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.54, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$104.47 million and a P/E ratio of -0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.59.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada and Australia. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

