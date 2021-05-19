Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Zimmer Biomet (ZBH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Zimmer Biomet (NYSE: ZBH):

5/11/2021 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $180.00 to $195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $187.00 to $200.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $200.00 to $205.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $185.00 to $195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $189.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $174.00 to $188.00.

4/15/2021 – Zimmer Biomet was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $165.00.

4/9/2021 – Zimmer Biomet was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/29/2021 – Zimmer Biomet was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $166.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,040.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.00 and a twelve month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,372. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 266,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,637,000 after purchasing an additional 140,460 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 11,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 524,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,978,000 after purchasing an additional 214,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,283,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $525,658,000 after purchasing an additional 50,035 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

