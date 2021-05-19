Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Community Health Systems (CYH)

Community Health Systems (NYSE: CYH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/11/2021 – Community Health Systems was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $11.00.

5/6/2021 – Community Health Systems was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $4.10.

5/5/2021 – Community Health Systems was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $11.00.

4/30/2021 – Community Health Systems was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $4.10.

4/14/2021 – Community Health Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $9.00 to $12.00.

Shares of CYH opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 2.12.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 12.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,064,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,436,000 after buying an additional 346,624 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 53.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 830,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,222,000 after buying an additional 289,962 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Community Health Systems by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 333,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 133,268 shares during the period. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $32,788,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its position in Community Health Systems by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 137,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 35,223 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

