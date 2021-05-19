Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for accesso Technology Group (ACSO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for accesso Technology Group (LON: ACSO):
- 5/18/2021 – accesso Technology Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 5/18/2021 – accesso Technology Group was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP to an “add” rating. They now have a GBX 678 ($8.86) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 614 ($8.02).
- 5/18/2021 – accesso Technology Group was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to an “add” rating. They now have a GBX 678 ($8.86) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 614 ($8.02).
- 5/18/2021 – accesso Technology Group was downgraded by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd to an “add” rating. They now have a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on the stock.
- 4/9/2021 – accesso Technology Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on the stock.
- 4/6/2021 – accesso Technology Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
Shares of ACSO stock opened at GBX 665 ($8.69) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £274.08 million and a PE ratio of -11.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 668.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 493.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08. accesso Technology Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 230 ($3.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 739 ($9.66).
In other accesso Technology Group news, insider Steve Brown purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 575 ($7.51) per share, for a total transaction of £74,750 ($97,661.35).
See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for accesso Technology Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for accesso Technology Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.