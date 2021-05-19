Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for accesso Technology Group (ACSO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for accesso Technology Group (LON: ACSO):

5/18/2021 – accesso Technology Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/18/2021 – accesso Technology Group was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP to an “add” rating. They now have a GBX 678 ($8.86) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 614 ($8.02).

5/18/2021 – accesso Technology Group was downgraded by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd to an “add” rating. They now have a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on the stock.

4/9/2021 – accesso Technology Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – accesso Technology Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Shares of ACSO stock opened at GBX 665 ($8.69) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £274.08 million and a PE ratio of -11.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 668.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 493.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08. accesso Technology Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 230 ($3.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 739 ($9.66).

In other accesso Technology Group news, insider Steve Brown purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 575 ($7.51) per share, for a total transaction of £74,750 ($97,661.35).

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

