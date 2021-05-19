Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ferrari (RACE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ferrari (NYSE: RACE):

5/11/2021 – Ferrari had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $273.00 to $265.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Ferrari had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $265.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Ferrari had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a $231.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $269.00.

5/6/2021 – Ferrari had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

5/5/2021 – Ferrari had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $273.00 to $265.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Ferrari had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $265.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Ferrari was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $231.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $269.00.

4/22/2021 – Ferrari had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $198.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Ferrari was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ferrari N.V. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling sports cars. Its products include sports car models consists of 458 Italia, 488 GTB, 458 Spider, 488 Spider, F12 Berlinetta, 458 Speciale and 458 Speciale A as well as two grand tourer (GT) cars: California T and FF. The Company also produces a limited edition supercar, LaFerrari and limited series and one-off cars. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Americas, Greater China and Rest of Asia-Pacific region. Ferrari N.V. is headquartered in Maranello, Italy. “

4/21/2021 – Ferrari was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $238.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ferrari N.V. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling sports cars. Its products include sports car models consists of 458 Italia, 488 GTB, 458 Spider, 488 Spider, F12 Berlinetta, 458 Speciale and 458 Speciale A as well as two grand tourer (GT) cars: California T and FF. The Company also produces a limited edition supercar, LaFerrari and limited series and one-off cars. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Americas, Greater China and Rest of Asia-Pacific region. Ferrari N.V. is headquartered in Maranello, Italy. “

4/14/2021 – Ferrari was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ferrari N.V. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling sports cars. Its products include sports car models consists of 458 Italia, 488 GTB, 458 Spider, 488 Spider, F12 Berlinetta, 458 Speciale and 458 Speciale A as well as two grand tourer (GT) cars: California T and FF. The Company also produces a limited edition supercar, LaFerrari and limited series and one-off cars. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Americas, Greater China and Rest of Asia-Pacific region. Ferrari N.V. is headquartered in Maranello, Italy. “

4/13/2021 – Ferrari was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $234.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ferrari N.V. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling sports cars. Its products include sports car models consists of 458 Italia, 488 GTB, 458 Spider, 488 Spider, F12 Berlinetta, 458 Speciale and 458 Speciale A as well as two grand tourer (GT) cars: California T and FF. The Company also produces a limited edition supercar, LaFerrari and limited series and one-off cars. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Americas, Greater China and Rest of Asia-Pacific region. Ferrari N.V. is headquartered in Maranello, Italy. “

3/30/2021 – Ferrari had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $247.00 to $238.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

RACE stock opened at $203.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 65.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. Ferrari has a one year low of $157.82 and a one year high of $233.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $1.0445 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 2.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,117,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,087,000 after acquiring an additional 325,565 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 15.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,248,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Italy grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,043,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,431,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth approximately $439,841,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,800,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,361,000 after purchasing an additional 240,272 shares during the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

