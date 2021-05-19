Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Veeco Instruments (VECO)

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ: VECO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/13/2021 – Veeco Instruments was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Veeco Instruments Inc. is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of thin film process equipment, primarily sold to make electronic devices. Veeco’s process equipment solutions enable the manufacture of LEDs, power electronics, hard drives, MEMS and wireless chips. They are the market leader in MOCVD, MBE, Ion Beam and other advanced thin film process technologies. The Company’s portfolio of technology solutions focus on market areas, including Lighting, Display & Power Electronics; Advanced Packaging, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) & radio frequency (RF); Scientific & Industrial, and Data Storage. The Company’s System products include Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition Systems, Precision Surface Processing Systems, Ion Beam Etch and Deposition Systems, Molecular Beam Epitaxy Systems, and Other Deposition and Industrial Products. The Company’s original name Veeco stood for Vacuum Electronic Equipment Company. “

5/11/2021 – Veeco Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $26.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Veeco Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $25.00 to $29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

VECO opened at $21.78 on Wednesday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.42.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $109,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,997.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 447.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

