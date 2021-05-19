Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target to $95.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $83.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $84.98. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $331,973.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $595,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1,634.7% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,427,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $318,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,294 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 688,123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,552,000 after purchasing an additional 159,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 26.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,022,068 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,598,000 after purchasing an additional 216,005 shares during the period. 86.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

