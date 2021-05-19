Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Price Target to $48.00

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.08% from the stock’s previous close.

CQP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.19.

CQP stock opened at $41.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.11. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.10. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $30.71 and a 12-month high of $44.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 174.29%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Gso Holdings I. Llc sold 2,370,632 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,463,956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $227,027,000 after purchasing an additional 331,609 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1,120.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,032,209 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,722 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,565,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,173,000 after acquiring an additional 387,291 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 20.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,034,882 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,999,000 after acquiring an additional 175,630 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $40,278,000. 46.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

