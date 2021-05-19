Wells Fargo & Company Raises Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Price Target to $8.00

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.65.

NYSE:ENBL opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.18 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Enable Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $8.90.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 77,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,350,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 48,817 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 206,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

