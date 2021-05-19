Wells Fargo & Company Raises Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target to $32.00

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.03% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.89.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx stock opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. Mplx has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $29.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 2.01.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 135.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,921. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Mplx during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 2,408.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.