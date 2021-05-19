Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.720-0.770 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Welltower also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.72-0.77 EPS.

Shares of Welltower stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.47. 80,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,182,075. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower has a one year low of $43.54 and a one year high of $77.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a sell rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded Welltower from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.10.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.