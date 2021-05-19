Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,338 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.15.

Shares of CRL opened at $319.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $319.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.10 and a fifty-two week high of $349.13.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 37,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.27, for a total transaction of $10,612,598.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,203,141.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total value of $118,742.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,061.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,909 shares of company stock valued at $28,602,310. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.