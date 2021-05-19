Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys Shares of 28,961 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,961 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. First United Bank Trust purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its stake in Target by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,909 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,154.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TGT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.00.

Target stock opened at $206.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $102.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $114.23 and a 12 month high of $217.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.