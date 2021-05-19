Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $2.82 Million in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 73,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned about 0.22% of Vocera Communications as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 64.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $130,455.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 83,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,125.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 24,158 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $977,674.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,320 shares of company stock worth $2,957,852. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vocera Communications stock opened at $33.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.58 and a beta of 0.08. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.39.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.57.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

