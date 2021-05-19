Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $3.42 Million in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 8,293 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,718,000 after buying an additional 639,433 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 59,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 26,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 11,143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $127.81 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.25 and a fifty-two week high of $128.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

