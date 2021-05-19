Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $7.30 Million in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,894 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE opened at $135.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.61 and a 200-day moving average of $136.48. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.82 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The company has a market cap of $214.18 billion, a PE ratio of 77.46, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 59.46%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.29.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

