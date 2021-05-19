Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New $3.09 Million Investment in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,088,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 87,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 34.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,930.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 39,739 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $2,981,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 90,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.64.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 and have sold 87,253 shares worth $8,163,413. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATVI stock opened at $93.66 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $72.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.39.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

