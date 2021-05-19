Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New $3.72 Million Investment in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 59,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,719,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of The Southern by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of The Southern by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 134,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,894.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,546. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

NYSE SO opened at $64.16 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $50.40 and a 52 week high of $66.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.31.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.89%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

