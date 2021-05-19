Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 24.7% in the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 275,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,446,000 after buying an additional 179,821 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,180.0% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 7,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price objective (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, CLSA decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.27.

BABA opened at $213.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.83 and a 200 day moving average of $247.48. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $196.70 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $578.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.20 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

