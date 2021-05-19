Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New Investment in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 63,590 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of LivePerson at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 5.0% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 22,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 124.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 17,440 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 26.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 61.9% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 47,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 18.0% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 262,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,839,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LPSN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on LivePerson from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on LivePerson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.07.

In related news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 12,663 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $786,245.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 18,398 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $1,200,837.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 73,767 shares of company stock worth $4,293,625 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $52.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.78 and a 52 week high of $72.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.32 and a beta of 1.34.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 60.48% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. The firm had revenue of $107.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

