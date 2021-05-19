Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases New Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 74,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,726,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,854,000. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,428,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,385,000 after purchasing an additional 133,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.47.

DD stock opened at $85.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.80. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.78 and a 52 week high of $87.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.45 and its 200 day moving average is $73.28. The firm has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.60.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 14.73% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

