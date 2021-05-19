Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases Shares of 52,043 Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,043 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,269,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LEN. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,296,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 533,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,690,000 after acquiring an additional 315,292 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,126,000. Oakmont Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Oakmont Corp now owns 392,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,953,000 after acquiring an additional 226,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,489,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,203,956.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LEN. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their price target on Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lennar in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $95.55 on Wednesday. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $55.77 and a one year high of $110.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

