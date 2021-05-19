Wesbanco Bank Inc. Takes Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,976,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,799,000 after purchasing an additional 76,600 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Teradyne by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 147,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after buying an additional 71,027 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Teradyne by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Teradyne by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Teradyne by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,133,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,916,000 after buying an additional 98,116 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.56.

In related news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,015,684.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,834,326.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 19,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,116,179.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,826.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,672 shares of company stock worth $14,488,401. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TER stock opened at $118.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.07 and a 200-day moving average of $123.99. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.73 and a 12-month high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

