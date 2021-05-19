Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) had its target price lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.28% from the stock’s current price.

WES has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.06.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

WES stock opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 3.77. Western Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $22.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $674.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.44 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 11,500,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $198,375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 4.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,592,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $494,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,866 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 190.9% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,157,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $337,546,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915,860 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 9,208.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,749,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $255,602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,601,759 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,717,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,582 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 839.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,413,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.