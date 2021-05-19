WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Hits $1.20 on Exchanges

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00003154 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 24% lower against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $868.09 million and $22.42 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00051598 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00030598 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00011167 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005533 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000261 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 923,818,990 coins and its circulating supply is 723,818,989 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

