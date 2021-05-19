Whiteheart Market Capitalization Tops $9.01 Million (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. In the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded 34.7% lower against the US dollar. Whiteheart has a market cap of $9.01 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Whiteheart coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,013.62 or 0.02678249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00068895 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.62 or 0.00323981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.12 or 0.00179992 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004296 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $343.01 or 0.00906314 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 41.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00030805 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars.

