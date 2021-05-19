Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wienerberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS WBRBY traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.19. The company had a trading volume of 964 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,473. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.75. Wienerberger has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $8.45.

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Europe. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers clay blocks for exterior walls, load and non-load-bearing interior walls, and partition walls, as well as for infill and separating walls under the Porotherm and POROTON brand names; facing bricks for faÃ§ades under the Terca brand, and ceramic faÃ§ade tiles under the Argeton brand for hospitals, schools, factories, and offices; clay roof tiles under the Koramic, Sandtoft, and Tondach brands; vitrified clay pipes and fittings, shafts, and accessories for sewage systems; and concrete and clay pavements for various applications that include pedestrian zones, public spaces in train stations or airports, and private terraces or gardens under the Semmelrock brand name, as well as paving bricks and terrace tiles under the Penter brand.

