Wilder World (WILD) Price Hits $0.31 on Exchanges

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded down 43% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Wilder World has a market capitalization of $6.35 million and approximately $4.24 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wilder World has traded down 33.1% against the dollar. One Wilder World coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000801 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00076198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004858 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 34% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00016347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.57 or 0.01197803 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,848.92 or 0.09817939 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00055725 BTC.

Wilder World Coin Profile

WILD is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,225,676 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Wilder World Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wilder World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wilder World using one of the exchanges listed above.

