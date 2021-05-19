William Ho Sells 1,000 Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $19,870.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,321.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

William Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $21,140.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $22,660.00.

On Monday, March 15th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $21,910.00.

On Monday, March 1st, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $18,600.00.

RAPT traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.14. 110,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,341. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.63 and a 52 week high of $41.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.73.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RAPT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RAPT Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 565.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

