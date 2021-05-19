Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) & Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Head to Head Comparison

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) and Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Freeline Therapeutics alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Freeline Therapeutics and Windtree Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freeline Therapeutics 0 1 8 0 2.89 Windtree Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Freeline Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $23.40, suggesting a potential upside of 177.91%. Windtree Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 612.21%. Given Windtree Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Windtree Therapeutics is more favorable than Freeline Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Freeline Therapeutics and Windtree Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freeline Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Windtree Therapeutics N/A -43.46% -26.55%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.5% of Freeline Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Freeline Therapeutics and Windtree Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freeline Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Windtree Therapeutics $200,000.00 224.50 -$27.48 million ($2.52) -0.68

Freeline Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Windtree Therapeutics.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company's products also include FLT190, which is in dose-escalating Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of Fabry disease; FLT201, a liver-directed gene therapy product candidate to treat type 1 Gaucher disease; and FLT210, a liver-directed gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hemophilia A. In addition, it has research programs in various indications for systemic gene therapy. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Stevenage, the United Kingdom.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology and medical device company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases. Its lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) in premature infants; lyophilized KL4 surfactant for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; and Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension. The company has a collaboration with University of Milan-Bicocca for the discovery and development of new SERCA2a compounds for the treatment of chronic and acute human heart failure. The company was formerly known as Discovery Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2016. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Warrington, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.