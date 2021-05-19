Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 19,126 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,126 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 8.0% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $17,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,739,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,537 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,040,000 after purchasing an additional 147,140 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,323,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,741,000 after purchasing an additional 127,910 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,716,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,334,000 after acquiring an additional 155,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,467,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,264,000 after acquiring an additional 266,116 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $89.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.15. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.21 and a 12-month high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

