Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 468.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,669 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 0.8% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period.

IUSB stock opened at $52.89 on Wednesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $52.48 and a 12 month high of $55.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.72.

