Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,261 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,787,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,732,000 after purchasing an additional 191,508 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,648,000 after purchasing an additional 335,837 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,618,000 after purchasing an additional 341,613 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,731,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,640,000 after purchasing an additional 211,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,392,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,804,000 after purchasing an additional 16,604 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $153.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.21. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $112.72 and a 12 month high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

