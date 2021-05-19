Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.90 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period.

BATS:EFV opened at $53.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.33 and its 200 day moving average is $49.06. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

