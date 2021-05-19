Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,803 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $97.20 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $71.89 and a 12 month high of $99.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.61.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

