Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,689 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $74.64 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $49.82 and a 1-year high of $76.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.59.

