Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 5,355 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,355 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 13.7% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $30,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,654,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,359,000 after buying an additional 1,790,347 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,267,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,300,000 after buying an additional 2,428,658 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,841,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,950,000 after buying an additional 760,105 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,710,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,460,000 after buying an additional 825,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,812,000 after buying an additional 3,488,031 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.58. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

