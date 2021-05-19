Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,466 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.6% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VBR stock opened at $173.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.39. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.50 and a 52 week high of $178.72.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.