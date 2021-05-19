Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Position Decreased by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lowered its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the period. Wix.com makes up 3.0% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Wix.com worth $22,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,220 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,685,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $671,333,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,628,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $656,958,000 after acquiring an additional 270,904 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $352,236,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $265,054,000 after buying an additional 321,263 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wix.com alerts:

WIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Wix.com from $420.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Wix.com from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.28.

Wix.com stock opened at $226.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of -87.82 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $190.24 and a one year high of $362.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.48 and a 200 day moving average of $277.51.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $1.00. The company had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. Wix.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.