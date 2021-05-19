Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Sold by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. trimmed its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the quarter. Wix.com comprises approximately 3.0% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. owned 0.14% of Wix.com worth $22,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Wix.com by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Wix.com during the first quarter worth $28,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wix.com alerts:

WIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.28.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $226.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.51. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $190.24 and a 52-week high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.82 and a beta of 1.64.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. The company had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.