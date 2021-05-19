WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Bought by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,333 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.31% of WNS worth $10,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of WNS by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,161,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,691,000 after acquiring an additional 266,665 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in WNS by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 922,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,458,000 after purchasing an additional 222,024 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in WNS by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 989,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,270,000 after purchasing an additional 166,685 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter worth about $9,131,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 53.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 253,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,389,000 after purchasing an additional 88,930 shares in the last quarter. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS opened at $70.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.05 and a 200-day moving average of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.69. WNS has a 1-year low of $40.13 and a 1-year high of $78.07.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. WNS had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WNS will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WNS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of WNS in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.10.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.