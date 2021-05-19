Woodcoin Price Down 34.1% Over Last Week (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 34.1% lower against the dollar. Woodcoin has a market cap of $551,981.19 and approximately $99,166.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0687 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,709.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,685.79 or 0.06938255 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.37 or 0.00626128 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $856.16 or 0.02211732 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.89 or 0.00172808 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.87 or 0.00679072 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.08 or 0.00615046 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007135 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $198.10 or 0.00511768 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.