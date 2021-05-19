Workday (WDAY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th. Analysts expect Workday to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Workday to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $225.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.67. Workday has a 52 week low of $151.70 and a 52 week high of $282.77. The company has a market cap of $54.70 billion, a PE ratio of -120.37 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Workday in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.78.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 12,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $3,155,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $28,034,127.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 444,255 shares of company stock valued at $113,608,400. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

