Wownero Trading Down 49.2% This Week (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Wownero coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001244 BTC on popular exchanges. Wownero has a total market cap of $22.56 million and approximately $432,129.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wownero has traded down 49.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00070466 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.96 or 0.00326063 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00069502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000113 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

