WOWswap (WOW) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $137,646.00

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 19th. WOWswap has a total market cap of $3.97 million and $137,646.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WOWswap has traded down 55.8% against the U.S. dollar. One WOWswap coin can now be bought for $15.35 or 0.00040272 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WOWswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00068512 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.00 or 0.00325428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.30 or 0.00181865 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004321 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 36% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.62 or 0.00917533 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 37.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00031832 BTC.

About WOWswap

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,016 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOWswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOWswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.