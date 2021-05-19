WP Advisors LLC Buys 5,554 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for about 2.2% of WP Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $5,713,083,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667,145 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,637 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,052,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $890,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 target price (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.27.

NYSE BABA traded down $2.42 on Wednesday, hitting $211.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,459,723. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $196.70 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.48. The firm has a market cap of $571.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

