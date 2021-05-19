WP Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

WP Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 0.7% of WP Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 5,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 4,935 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,490,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 155,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,872,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Redburn Partners began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 46,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.38, for a total value of $12,058,504.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,112,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 229,961 shares of company stock worth $59,978,815. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.82. The stock had a trading volume of 290,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,847,126. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.02 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $284.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.68, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $257.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.33.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.