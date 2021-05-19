WP Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

WP Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. North American Management Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

IJR traded down $1.95 on Wednesday, hitting $108.46. 187,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,953,204. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.30 and its 200 day moving average is $99.99. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.52 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

