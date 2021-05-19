Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) Director David G. Norris Sells 7,500 Shares

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) Director David G. Norris sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $43,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,771. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

WRAP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.27. 222,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,046. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.67. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $14.40.

Get Wrap Technologies alerts:

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Wrap Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.50 price target for the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Wrap Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.